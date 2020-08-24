Cambodian PM Attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen attended here this morning the 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting via video conference, amidst the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summit was held under the theme “Enhancing Partnership for Shared Prosperity”.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this theme is very relevant while Cambodia and all need to further enhance the cooperation and reaffirm their resolute determination to address the severe impacts caused by the COVID-19, and other global and regional issues so as to ensure promising recovery of socio-economic development at the post pandemic.

“Amidst this challenging time of the current global health threat, the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation framework is one of the utmost important platforms for us to work together in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development,” the Cambodian Premier said.

In fact, the MLC with its core principles has ensured and sustained positive momentum for the development in the region, during both good and tough times, he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took this opportunity to highlight several points related to the regional cooperation as follows:

1st. The overall progress made in the implementation of the 2nd MLC Leaders’ Meeting and the 4th and 5th MLC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting has yielded positive development outcomes, and has significantly contributed to the promotion of mutual trust and understanding between the MLC countries and the People’s Republic of China.

2nd. The steady implementation of its Five-Year Action Plan has, in the most concrete manner, deepened the partnership and cooperation among the MLC countries, by way of reinforcing the pillars of peace and security, and promoting harmony and shared prosperity in the sub-region.

3rd. The breakthrough in finding consensus in dealing with the most sensitive topic of transboundary water management is another critical success in our cooperation. Indeed, the 1st Ministerial Meeting of Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation last December in China, provided clear directions for strengthening and expanding cooperation on hydrological data and information sharing. This tangible outcome has further contributed to the deepening of our mutual understanding in water resources management. In parallel, the recent inclusion of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat as an observer of the MLC Joint Working Group on Water Resources Cooperation, and the MRC’s partnership with the Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Center are other advances worth praising when it comes to the issue of water resources sustainability.

Related posts