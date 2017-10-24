Cambodian PM To Attend Royal Cremation Ceremony of Late King of Thailand

Source: AKP

A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen will attend the Royal Cremation Ceremony of the late King, His Majesty Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, this week, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning.

The Royal Cremation Ceremony will take place in Bangkok on Oct. 26, the same source pointed out.

The Cambodian premier will be accompanied by Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence and other members of the Royal Government of Cambodia, it added.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister’s participation in this ceremony is to express heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family, the Government and the people of Thailand as well as to pay last tribute to the late King of Thailand who passed away on Oct. 13, 2016, underlined the press release.

