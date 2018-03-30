Cambodian PM To Attend IMF-WBG Meeting in Bali

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) in Bali, Indonesia later this year.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, Samdech Techo Hun Sen accepted to take part in the above-said event at the invitation of the Indonesian President, during a meeting here yesterday with visiting Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia H.E. Luhut Binsar.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he is ready to share Cambodia’s experience to the region and the world.

IMF and WBG are planning to hold their 2018 Annual Meetings in Bali from Oct. 10 to 14.

This upcoming event expected to attract around 12,000 up to 15,000 people, including about 3,500 delegates from 189 member countries, roughly 1,000 media representatives, and more than 5,000 participants representing the private sector, the banking community, academic institutions, civil society organisations, and also observers and parliamentarians.

