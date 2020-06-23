Cambodian PM to Attend 36th ASEAN Summit via Video Conference This Week

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 36th ASEAN Summit via Video Conference on June 26, at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s press release issued on Tuesday, the 36th ASEAN Summit will be held under the theme “Cohesive and Responsive”.

During the 36th virtual Summit, the Leaders will focus on ASEAN’s collective efforts in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting the post COVID-19 socio-economic recovery, ways and means to realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, and ASEAN’s engagement with external partners and global community.

On the margins of this Summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will also participate in ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age; ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA); ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth; and ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC).

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will be accompanied by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, H.E. Dr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, and H.E. Mrs. Ing Kanthaphavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs, as well as a number of senior government officials.

Prior to the 36th ASEAN Summit, on June 24, 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, together with other ASEAN Foreign Ministers, will participate in the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting via Video Conference, during which he will discuss on a number of important topics, especially the preparation for the 36th ASEAN Summit.

