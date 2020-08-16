Cambodian PM Asks UN to Delay Replacement of Blue Helmet Troops

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, called on here this morning the UN to delay the replacement of Cambodian peacekeeping forces due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of international-standard Garden City Water Park in Sangkat Prek Tasek, Khan Chroy Changvar, Samdech Techo Hun Sen appealed to the UN Secretary-General to postpone the replacement of Cambodian troops to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

According to the Premier, some 400 Cambodian blue helmet troops will be deployed to replace their counterparts being on UN missions in different countries such as Mali, Lebanon, Central African Republic and Sudan. Cambodia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has requested the UN Secretary-General to delay the replacement.

If the UN cannot do so, an exception should be made for Cambodia, he underlined, adding that Cambodia does not want to let its blue helmet troops to stay forever in those countries, but just a short period of time.

Among 80 Cambodian peacekeeping forces returning recently from Mali, nine have been tested positive, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

At the same time, the Prime Minister asked for understanding from Cambodian forces being on UN peacekeeping missions and their families for the extension of their missions.

