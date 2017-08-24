Cambodian PM Asks Thailand to Accelerate Stung Metek Hydropower Dam Construction Project

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has requested the Thai side to speed up the Stung Metek hydropower dam construction project in Koh Kong province, at the common border, for the interest of both countries’ peoples.

The Cambodian premier made the request while receiving visiting H.E. Gen. Anupong Paochinda, Minister of Interior of Thailand, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this afternoon, H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, told reporters after the meeting.

The project will be approved during the upcoming Cambodia-Thailand Joint Cabinet Retreat, he added.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also asked the Thai side to study the possibility to cooperate in emergency rescue along the border during disasters and to import more Cambodian agricultural products.

Prime Minister Hun Sen took the opportunity to send an official invitation to his Thai counterpart, H.E. Gen. Prayuth Chan-o-cha to pay a visit in Cambodia to co-chair the Joint Cabinet Retreat and to inaugurate the Cambodia-Thailand Friendship Park, from Wat Phnom Penh historical resort to the Peace Palace.

For his part, H.E. Gen. Anupong Paochinda welcomed the above-mentioned initiative and requests and pledged to report the invitation to his prime minister.

Related posts