Cambodian PM Arrives in Switzerland for World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017

Source: AKP

High Level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen arrived in Zurich, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017.

“I and the Cambodian delegation arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, after 13 hours of flight for 4,289 kilometres. I slept 9 hours on board, maybe because in Cambodia I worked so hard that I had no time to relax. In Zurich, the temperature is -4 degrees Celsius, and in Davos-Kloster -11 degrees Celsius,” he said on his official Facebook page.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen and members of his delegation departed from Phnom Penh International Airport yesterday evening and arrived in Hong Kong at 9:10 pm (Phnom Penh time) or 10:10 pm (Hong Kong time) for a two-hour transit.

According to a recent press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Cambodian premier will take part in this international event to be held from Jan. 17 to 20 in Davos-Kloster under the working theme “Shaping Global Systems in the Face of Political and Economic Uncertainty”.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will participate in various meetings, including the Operationalising the Sustainable Development Goals: Unlocking the Power of Public-Private Cooperation; the New Vision for Agriculture: Building and Strengthening Multistakeholder Partnership; Multilateral/Cambodia-Global Leaders; Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders: Responsive and Responsible Leadership in a Multipolar World; ASEAN at 50: What’s next?; Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders: Agile Governance for the Fourth Industrial Revolution; the ASEAN Way or the Highway in a Fragmenting World; and Manufacturing Identity: Is ASEAN a Community Yet?

As Cambodia will host the WEF on ASEAN this year, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will seize the opportunity at the WEF to showcase ASEAN and promote Cambodia at a special session titled “Cambodia: The rising star of ASEAN”. A short video presentation on Cambodia’s preparation for the WEF on ASEAN will also be introduced.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will hold bilateral talks with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF, and with leaders of some countries.

