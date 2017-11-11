Cambodian PM Arrives in the Philippines To Attend 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

Source: AKP

The high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen arrived this afternoon at Clark International Airport, the Philippines, to pay a visit in Pampanga, after attending the Informal Dialogue between the ASEAN and APEC Leaders in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The visit is made at the invitation of H.E. Mrs. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, former President of the Philippines and a member of the House of Representatives representing the 2nd District of Pampanga.

According to the schedule, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will take a tour at Clark Freeport Zone to see its managements and infrastructures that will be beneficial for Cambodia’s development.

After the visit, the Cambodian premier will continue his trip to Manila to attend ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, under the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World” to take place from Nov. 12 to 14, at the invitation of H.E. Rodrigo Roa Duterte, President of the Republic of Philippines.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will take part in the 31st ASEAN Summit; the 40th ASEAN-U.S. Anniversary Commemorative Summit; the 20th ASEAN-China Summit; the 19th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit; the 20th ASEAN-Japan Summit; the 9th ASEAN-United Nations Summit; the 20th ASEAN Plus three Summit; the ASEAN-Canada 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit; the ASEAN-EU 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit; the 12th East Asia Summit; and the 15th ASEAN-India Summit.

On the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will attend many other meetings and activities, including the Meeting among three Prime Ministers of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam; ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Leaders Interface with East Asia Business Council; 9th Mekong-Japan Summit; Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders’ Meeting; Special Gala Celebration on the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN; and Lunch hosted by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in Honor of EAS Heads of State/Government and Guests of the Chair.

In addition, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will hold bilateral meetings with H.E. Li Keqiang, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China; Honorable Malcolm Turnbull, Prime Minister of Australia; H.E. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India; H.E. Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; H.E. Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General; and other heads of delegation of some countries.

