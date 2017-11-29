Cambodian PM Arrives in Beijing for CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s high-level delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen arrived this afternoon in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, to attend the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page, the Cambodian delegation was warmly welcomed upon their arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport by many senior Chinese officials.

As the President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Samdech Techo Hun Sen will deliver a keynote address at this high-level meeting, and according to him, he will raise the issue of peace and independence against foreign interference.

Besides, the Cambodian premier will meet with different senior Chinese leaders and businessmen to attract more Chinese investments to Cambodia while the Kingdom is promoting the implementation of the Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025.

