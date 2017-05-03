Cambodian PM Appeals to Media Practitioners to Stick to Code of Ethics

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, called on all media practitioners to fully respect their code of ethics and to avoid disseminating false information and inflating the situation which could cause political instability and chaos, and armed conflict.

The premier made the appeal in his message to his compatriots on the World Press Freedom Day 2017 (May 3).

Meanwhile, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined the key roles of media practitioners in raising the public awareness about law, social morality, culture, economy, environment, health, domestic and social violence, drug, traffic accident and so on as well as in peace building.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also highlighted the attention of the royal government to the promotion of press freedom and freedom of expression in the country.

“The government has decided to abolish imprisonment for defamation from the Penal Code and makes sure that no citizen is detained due to their expression,” he stressed.

Cambodia has now 530 print media institutions, 221 radio stations, 22 TV stations, 112 relay TV stations, 58 online TVs, 21 permanent offices of foreign news agencies, radios and TVs, etc.

