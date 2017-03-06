Cambodian PM: 12 Political Parties to Take Part in Upcoming Commune/Sangkat Council Election

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen confirmed here this morning that 12 political parties will compete in the fourth-mandate Commune/Sangkat Council Election in June.

Speaking at the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony of two portions of Phnom Penh’s second ring road held here this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen quoted the latest report of the National Election Committee (NEC) as saying that 12 political parties have registered their candidates to stand for the forthcoming local election.

The premier called on each political party not to act as the main actor because there are a lot of political parties taking part in the election.

Cambodia will go to the polls to elect the commune/Sangkat councilors on June 4, 2017 and nearly eight million eligible voters have been registered by NEC.

According to NEC, those twelve political parties are the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), FUNCINPEC Party, League for Democracy Party (LDP), Beehive Democratic Society Party (BDSP), Grassroots Democracy Party (GDP), Khmer National United Party (KNUP), Cambodian Nationality Party (CNP), Republican Democracy Party (RDP), Cambodian Youth Party (CYP), Khmer Power Party (KPP), and Cambodian Indigenous Democracy Party (CIDP).

Related posts