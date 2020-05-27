Cambodian Passport Holders Do Not Require Health Certificate to Repatriate

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen issued a new resolution that Cambodian passport holders do not require health certificates to return to the Kingdom, according to the premier’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The premier said the measure will help facilitate Cambodian citizens at overseas to return to their families amidst Covid-19.

The Strongman, however, stressed that it is necessary for traveller to test for Covid-19 upon arrival and put oneself in a 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of Covid-19 before returning to family.

