Cambodian Parliament to Examine Request for Amendment of Internal Regulation

Source: FN

Permanent Committee of the National Assembly (N.A) is meeting this Monday morning at 9 A.M to examine a request for amendment of Article 48 (III) of an Internal Regulation.

The proposed mendment was initiated by Prime Minister Hun Sen, claiming that it violates the court jurisdiction and that it is used to lobby for the release of prisoners. The proposal, dated Jan. 19, 2017, was signed by 55 lawmakers from Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

If the amendment is successful, Acting President of Cambodian National Rescue Party Kem Sokha will lose his title as “Minority Leader”, nominated in December 06, 2016.

