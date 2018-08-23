Cambodian Opposition Party Isn’t Capable to Lead, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Thursday that the Cambodian opposition party is not capable to lead the nation, they could not every differentiate the term “designate” and “appoint”, addressing to 17,500 workers from 12 enterprises and factories in Kandal province.

The premier’s criticism was made in response to critics emerged after His Majesty King designated Samdech Hun Sen as Prime Minister for the sixth mandate on 17 August 2018.

“You cannot even differentiate “designate” and “appoint”. King designates a high ranking personality among the members of the National Assembly to form the Royal Government is totally different from King appoints a premier following the vote of confidence from the assembly,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen adding that: “I hope the people who considered themselves “wise” could clearly differentiate “designate” and “appoint”.

He explained: Article 129 of the constitution requires a request by President of the National Assembly to the King with the approvals from the two Vice Presidents to designate a high ranking personality among the members of the National Assembly from the elections winning political party to form the Royal Government. However, this time His Majesty implemented Paragraph 2 of Article 4 of Additional Constitutional Law Tending to Ensure the Regular Functioning of the National Institutions.

It stipulates that “upon the proposal by the majority political party at the National Assembly, submitted through the most senior member, the King designates a high ranking personality among the members of the National Assembly from the elections winning political party to form the Royal Government.”

It added that: “This designated high ranking personality prepares the attribution of the different ministerial posts within the Royal Government, then sends the list of all its members to the most senior member of the National Assembly.

Related posts