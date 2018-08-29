Cambodian Opposition Leader Kem Sokha Will Not Be Released Tomorrow, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Wednesday that former opposition leader Kem Sokha will not be released on Thursday, addressing to approximately 10,000 workers in Phnom Penh Por Sen Chey district on Wednesday.

His remark came after rumors spread that Kem Sokha will be released on 30 August from Tropang Phlong prison in Tbong Khmum province.

According to the premier, Kem Sokha is still an accused, not yet convicted.

“Don’t be silly. No one could release an accused” the premier said, adding that “Sokha has yet been tried, thus, he has no offense to be amnestied.”

Prime Minister Hun Sen also ordered Tbong Khmum police force to take action against Nop Bun Ho. The premier considered Bun Ho the leader who gathered people to await Kem Sokha in front of the prison and that his action seriously affects social order.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court (PPMC) will hold a small hearing on Thursday in the prison led by PPMC prosecutors Ky Rithy and Sieng Sok with the attendances of Sokha’s four lawyers.

The hearing will decide whether to extend Kem Sokha’s pre-trial detention.

In March 2018, the court issued the verdict to continue detaining Kem Sokha for another six-month after a full day interrogation in Tropang Phlong prison to further investigate his offense.

Kem Sokha was arrested at his house in Toul Kok, Phnom Penh at 00:35 am on 3 September 2017.

Sokha appeared in a video to initiate plans to topple the government. His act violated Cambodian criminal code and is subject to a penalty of 15 to 30 years imprisonment.

Related posts