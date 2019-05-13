Cambodian-Nepalese PMs Vow to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Source: FN

In the meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, at the Peace Palace Phnom Penh, the two leaders vowed to further strengthen and enhance bilateral cooperation, Kao Kim Hourn, delegate minister, told the press after the meeting.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said the visit will boost friendship and cooperation between the two countries. He commended peace and development of Nepal after elections.

Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli said both countries share similar civilization and culture, as both practice Buddhism.

Cambodia and Nepal, this Monday, agreed to ink two documents, including (1) Framework Agreement on Trade and Investment, signed by Kedar Bahadur Adhikari, Secretary for Industry, Commerce, and Supplies of Nepal, and Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

(2) Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce of Nepal and the Chamber of Commerce of Cambodia, signed by Mr. Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, President of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, and Oknha Lim Heng, Vice President of the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce.

Cambodia and Nepal began diplomatic relationship began in 1964. Due to civil wars in Cambodia, the relations were cut and reconnected on 7 September 1999.

Bilateral trade between the two countries has reached USD 170,000, in which Cambodia exported textile products and clothes worth of USD 120,000 to Nepal.

The first official visit of Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli to Cambodia will further strengthen the bonds of friendship and promote economic, trade, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

