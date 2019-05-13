Cambodian-Nepalese PMs Urge Direct Flights

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, urged to have direct flights between the two countries, delegate minister Kao Kim Hourn told the press after the meeting on Monday at the Peace Palace.

The delegate minister added that the visit of Nepalese Prime Minister to Cambodia opens a new chapter of enhanced bilateral relations.

Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli said both countries share similar civilization and culture, as both practice Buddhism.

In response, Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed that both countries should promote cooperation on agriculture, economy, investment, and tourism.

Cambodian Strongman underlined that Cambodian-Nepalese chambers of commerce will keen on promoting investment cooperation and other fields, especially cooperation on civil aviation, during the business forum tomorrow.

Rt. Hon’ble K. P. Sharma Oli took the opportunity to invite Prime Minister Hun Sen to visit Nepal again in the near future, which Prime Minister Hun Sen gratefully accepted the invitation.

