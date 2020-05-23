As the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, my wife and I would like covey our congratulations and wishes to our Cambodian Muslims and other Muslims throughout the world for having successfully completed the Ramadan fast, and are welcoming the Eid al-Fitr which starts on Sunday 1st in the month of Shawwal, 1441 Islamic Year, and also happen to be on May 24th, 2020.

I would like to avail greetings and deepest thanks to all Cambodian Muslims for sharing peace with the people of other religions and for believing in my leadership and the Cambodian People’s Party ever since the beginning. In particular, they have been involved with the Royal Government in the prevention of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic by strictly adhering to the directives and the instructions of the Royal Government.

I would urge you to continue to follow all the Government’s measures in preventing the disease, even though we have previously cured 122 of the Covid-19 patients and have recently found two new arrival cases as of May 23rd, 2020. We must not underestimate this viciously devastating disease.

My wife and I wish you all the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, happiness, luck and mercy from Allah, and may Allah accept the merits of the Ramadan, which you observed./.

Thank You!

