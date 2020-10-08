Cambodian Leader to Attend the Climate Vulnerable Forum Leaders’ Event

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the Climate Vulnerable Forum Leaders’ Event which will be convened on Oct. 7 via video conference on the margin of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s press release, the participation will be made at the invitation of H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and current President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

In his live intervention, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will address the far-reaching impacts of climate change on regional and global socio-economic development and security. He will highlight the Royal Government of Cambodia’s contribution and effort on climate change which are reflected through the incorporation of mitigation measures in national development policy, the rapid advancement of the legal and technical frameworks for the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation Forest Degradation Plus (REDD+) programme in Cambodia and the timely submission of the National Determined Contributions Update on the implementation of the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will also offer some recommendations on how to achieve a holistic and effectively response to climate change’s impact on the environment, society and economy.

As a prominent global platform for cooperation among developing countries that are vulnerable to climate change, the Climate Vulnerable Forum Leaders’ Event will be participated by the UN Secretary General, CVF Heads of State and Heads Government as well as key partners. This leader’s forum will highlight the urgency for actions and the need for all countries to update their national contributions to Paris Agreement.

The event will also accentuate the importance of reinforcement efforts to build climate resilience, together with COVID-19 response and recovery, in order to maintain a strong momentum for adoption and mitigation of damage and displacement caused by climate shocks.

Related posts