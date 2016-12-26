Cambodian Lawmakers Approve Amendment to Traffic Law

Source: AKP

The National Assembly (NA) approved the draft law on amendment to the traffic law, in a session held at the NA Palace this morning under the chairmanship of its President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

Ninety-three (93) lawmakers who were present at the session, including Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, voted for the two-article draft law, according to a press release of the NA General Secretariat issued after the meeting.

Senior Minister H.E. Sun Chanthol, Minister of Public Works and Transport represented the government to defend the draft law on amendment to Articles 8, 40, 41, 47, 48, 75, 77, 82 and 90 of the traffic law, pointed out the same source.

