Cambodian “Krama” Is Popular in the 6th River Festival in Battambang

Source: FN

Citizens, officials, senior officials, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and international delegates used Khmer Krama to wrap their waist or neck on the occasion of the 6th River Festival in Battambang province.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Hun Sen used to call on Cambodians to use Khmer Scarf “Krama” instead of facemasks to prevent Covid-19 amid facemask’s price surges.

Krama, used by Cambodian people of all walks of life, is a traditional Khmer garment capable of more than 60 documented uses.

Krama is worn to provide protection from sun, dust, wind, cold and rain.

In daily activities, Krama can also be used to cook, cover body when bathing, for women going to market, for decorative purposes, use as a hammock for children, carry things and babies.

Wearing Krama upholds the pride and prestige of the nation on international stage; to conserve and promote the cultural and traditional heritage of Krama with its simplicity and identity of Khmer; to galvanise the national solidarity and unity to achieve one unique accomplishment.

