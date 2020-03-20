Cambodian King and Queen Mother Donates $30k to Fight Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk have donated USD 300,000 to the Cambodian Government to combat Covid-19.

Minister of the Royal Palace Kong Sam Ol brought the donation to Minister of Health Mam Bunheng on Thursday afternoon. Health Minister thanked His Majesty King and Queen Mother for the honourable donation.

It is worth noting that as of 19 March, Cambodia confirmed 37 cases of Covid-19.

