Cambodian Government Reacts to Channel News Asia’s Article “Hun Sen Calls on Military to Destroy Opponent”

Source: FN

Office of the Council of Ministers expressed utmost regret with Channel News Asia’s article entitled “Hun Sen calls on military to destroy opponent” released on 24 January regarding the misquotation of Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen at the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodian Army Headquarter, according to the letter of the Council of Ministers dated Friday, addressed to Channel News Asia’s Chief Editor Mr. Jaime Ho, copied to Singaporean Ambassador to Cambodia H.E Michael Tan.

“The Royal Government strongly urged Channel News Asia to correct immediately the article with the above-mentioned transcript so as to avoid the confusion among the public opinion on Cambodia’s Government position,” the letter added.

Related posts