Cambodian Government Composition Established

Source: FN

The sixth mandate Cambodian government composition was established after the National Assembly passed a vote of confidence on Thursday morning.

Samdech Hun Sen was appointed again as prime minister; the new composition is almost the same as the old cabinet members except the add-up of three deputy prime ministers bringing to a total of 10.

The 10 Deputy Prime Ministers of Cambodia include: Sar Kheng, Tea Banh, Hor Namhong, Men Sam An, Bin Chhin, Yim Chhaily, Ke Kim Yan, Prak Sokhonn, Aun Pornmoniroth and Chea Sophara.

