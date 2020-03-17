Cambodian Government Bans All Religious Gatherings to Fight Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered to ban all religious gatherings with immediate effective in order to fight Covid-19, according to the letter of Ministry of Health dated 17 March 2020 addressed to Minister of Cults and Religions and governors.

The decision was made after Cambodia saw a double increase of cases of Covid-19.

As of 12 p.m of 17 March 2020, the Kingdom reported 24 cases of Covid-19, climbing from 12 cases reported yesterday.

