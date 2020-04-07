Cambodian Government Announces to Allocate an Additional $475M to Fight Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Hun Sen announced Tuesday to cut an additional USD 475 million from the state budget to fight Covid-19, speaking in a press conference on Covid-19 held at the Peace Palace.

In February, the premier already allocated USD 443 million of state budget to fight Covid-19. Combined with today’s commitment, the Royal Government has approximately USD 918 million in hand to fight Covid-19.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has set USD 8.2 billion as the budget for expenditure in 2020, an increase of 22.7 percent compared to 2019, which was only USD 6.7 billion, according to executive summary of Ministry of Economy and Finance’s draft budget law 2020 which Fresh News received on 25 October 2019.

