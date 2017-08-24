Cambodian Garment Training Institute Inaugurated

Source: AKP

The Cambodian Garment Training Institute (CGTI) of the Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia (GMAC) was inaugurated here on Aug. 23.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

According to the CGTI’s website, located in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone in Kambol district, Khan Pursenchey, CGTI is aimed to provide qualitative and quantitative capacity building goals. It will offer both long-term training programmes as well as short-term courses tailored to the demands of the Fashion industry.

Cambodia has in total 11,168 factories legally registered, employing nearly 1.2 million workers across the country. Of the registered, some 1,107 are garment and footwear factories hiring more than 740,000 workers.

Garment and footwear are the main exported products of Cambodia. Their export volume has risen to over US$7.3 billion in 2016. For the first quarter of this year, the volume reached US$1.55 billion, up more than 13 percent compared with the same period last year.

Related posts