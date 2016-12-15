Cambodian, Filipino Leaders Look More Deeply into Bilateral Cooperation

Source: AKP

The South China Sea issue was not a topic of discussion between the leaders of Cambodia and the Philippines who preferred to look more deeply into the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, said a Cambodian senior official.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Filipino President H.E. Rodrigo Duterte had a fruitful discussion on the strengthening of cooperation between both countries and the South China Sea issue was not mentioned on the occasion, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian premier told reporters after the official meeting between the two leaders at the Peace Palace yesterday afternoon.

According to the assistant, H.E. Rodrigo Duterte spoke highly of the relationship between Cambodia and the Philippines in the past 59 years and praised the taste of Cambodian rice.

The Filipino president encouraged the two countries to deepen their cooperation, especially in the rice and human resource development sectors as well as people-to-people relations. He also announced to provide 60 scholarships for Cambodian students for the academic year of 2017.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks for the Philippines’ scholarships and assistance to Cambodia.

On the bilateral cooperation, the Cambodian premier requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of both nations to jointly host the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year, and to organise the second meeting of the joint committee to be chaired by the two foreign ministers.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen suggested the Philippine side to examine the opportunity to expand the bilateral trade, tourism, and investment in the agricultural sector, mainly rice, and the cooperation in the fight against cross border crimes and drug trafficking.

On the ASEAN context, Samdech Techo Prime Minister expressed Cambodia’s support and congratulations to the Philippines on her chairmanship next year.

Following the official meeting, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Rodrigo Duterte witnessed the signing ceremony of four deals to promote the bilateral cooperation in the fields of security, sports, labour and tourism.

Related posts