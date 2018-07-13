Cambodian Embassy Announces Ill-intended Case against Cambodian Workers in Thailand for Political Benefits

Source: FN

Cambodian embassy in Thailand has recently announced that some groups have posted outdated video clips on Facebook regarding Thai authorities’ controls against foreign workers.

The outdated video clips aimed at polluting the society to gain political benefits through Cambodian workers settling and working in Thailand.

The embassy’s press release dated on Thursday called on workers, possessing legal documents, to remain calm and continue to stay and work in Thailand as usual; for those who do not have legal settlement and working documents in Thailand, do not hesitate to apply for temporary pass (Laissez-Passer) to return to Cambodia to prepare legal documents and back to work in Thailand via MoU system.

Related posts