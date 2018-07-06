Cambodian Electoral Campaign to Kickoff Tomorrow, CPP to Celebrate Her 67th Anniversary: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

The upcoming 6th mandate National Assembly electoral campaign will officially kick off tomorrow July 7, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He also informed that Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) will celebrate her 67th anniversary on Saturday.

The premier called on citizens to vote for CPP with a logo of an angel scattering flowers, ordered 20th on the ballot paper, in order to maintain peace and ensure Cambodia’s further development and prosperity.

The July’s election will be held on 29 July 2018. All the 20 political parties will participate in the 21 days of electoral campaign from 7-27 July 2018.

