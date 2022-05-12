Extensive Excerpts from Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s Conversation with Approximately 2,000 People of the Cambodian Community in the United States/Canada, in Washington, DC, USA

Thief Star and Morning Star Cannot Meet

At the moment, His Excellency the Ambassador joined in mourning the death of my brother. Of course, now the grief is not over, but I think I am leaving for a while to join our fellow citizens who have traveled far and wide in the United States, as well as from Canada for this meeting today. In recent years, due to Covid-19, I have not made a trip to the United Nations since 2018. Although Cambodia was to take up the role of Vice-President of the United Nations General Assembly in 2019-2020, (because I could not make it) Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhon was taking the place. We are more than 10,000 kilometers apart, but we can meet today. The question is, do we want to meet. Only the mountains cannot meet.

If we talk about the stars, the morning star and the thief star will never meet. When a thief star appears, the morning star does not rise yet. When the morning star rises, the thief star disappears. Though the thief star determined that when I came to Washington, he would let me give him a few kicks. It is not an insult, but a reality. Well, in some cases, people can and cannot meet too. It is like a thief star and a chick star, that are far apart from each other. Maybe our venerable monks notice that when the thief star rises, we cannot see where the morning star is. But when the morning star rises, the thief star runs vanishing. Now the morning star is appearing here with our brothers/sisters who have traveled a long way to meet.

People Wanted the Country’s Factual Accounts

Allow me to bring a royal greeting from the King as well as His Majesty the King. They always send their Royal Messages through me to all of you living abroad – including in the United States and Canada who have come together here. I understand that you are not sure yet whether I would talk briefly or factual accounts of things as I am going to talk a lot. If we want to know the real story, we have to take time to explain. We could just talk in the protocol mode. I hope that our people come here not just to meet Hun Sen, but to get factual accounts of the real situation in the country.

Some of you have already visited the country, but (some of you) also get information through information technology. Fortunately for us, information technology, especially in the online world, predates the Covid-19 arrival. If the online system had not been born before the Covid-19 arrival, the world would have been difficult. When Covid-19 arrived, we also advanced technology to encounter it. Some people can make a video call for face-to-face conversation […] more importantly here, you wanted to meet me, to get the gist of the country’s political and macroeconomic onset and perhaps I could go into micro framework […]

Here Is the Real Hun Sen, Not Fake

Today, at least, we have shown the spirit of representing a nation that I should be grateful for. No matter how people fled the country in the past to the United States, to Canada, or to other foreign countries, some escaped the war, some escaped the genocide, and the war continued, and no matter what, we have shown here our support for living safe abroad […] Yesterday, some may have created fake accounts to watch what Hun Sen is talking about today. Here is the real Hun Sen, not fake.

It has been more than a year since when they talk about Hun Sen’s death […] (as I am here now, they may) ask if Hun Sen here is real or fake. Hun Sen is already dead, according to some reports from France. In America, as far as I know, they even threw a party. This is too immoral. Why build more sin with someone who is dead? That would be immoral that a beast […]. Now I should start with the situation in the country briefly so that (you are aware of) how the situation in the country evolves. To emphasize respect for elders, I also invite uncle Mak Hoeun and aunt (Mak Hoeun’s wife) to come and sit up here on this forum to represent the elders, because we here are the same Khmer […]

Cambodia/Vietnam: Trade Reaches 4,200 M USD, Border Markers Reaches 90%

The fact that I was late just now was because I met with Vietnamese delegation. That meeting was very important because our trade volume in the first four months of this year reached 4,200 million (dollars). On another front, in 2019, we achieved 84% of the markers. Negotiations between the two countries’ border commissions have now reached an additional 6 percent (of border markers agreement), bringing the total to 90 percent. At this point, I would like to say a little bit, if (it was like what some said that we gave in on land, why would we not) just give them the land? why do we need to negotiate for so long? Be specific about that point. Why would it be necessary to sign the 84% agreement, and (took such a long time to get to) another 6%, and we have concurred to sign an agreement in 2022. We have clearly checked where each marker would be and each pole (implanted with chip that) can be picked up by satellite […]

Bolstering Cambodia/Vietnam, Cambodia/Thailand, Cambodia/Laos Trades

At the moment, we need to talk about strengthening trade (and investment), most of which happened in the last three years. In 2020-2021, we have achieved (a trade volume of) 9,500 million (dollars). Now, in the first four months (of this year), we have achieved (trade volume up to) 4,200 million (dollars). This year’s trade volume may reach 10 billion (USD) and the size (of trade) that we export to Vietnam is more than Vietnam imports back to Cambodia.

We need to have dialogue with our neighbors, not just with Vietnam, but with (Laos)/Thailand to expand trade. The trade volume between us and Thailand reached 11 billion dollars. But imports from Thailand to Cambodia are not in balance. Of the 11 billion dollars, up to 9 billion (dollars) are what we imported from Thailand. We exported only 2 billion (dollars). However, we must look at our domestic demand for construction materials as well as fuel to be imported into Cambodia.

Zero Covid-19 Infection and Death for Five Consecutive Days

Now I want to talk about the situation of Covid-19 in Cambodia. I have already received the information (from the country). We have reached the zero-Covid-19 phase for five consecutive days. This is not a normal battle. It is a tense battle. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Buddhist monks and people all over the country for accepting the Royal Government’s measures through the “3 Don’ts, 3 Protection” (as well as) health measures that have been put in place […] especially, the government’s strategy to supply vaccines to our people. At this point, at the beginning, there was contempt from some foreigners or some reporters about Cambodia’s weakness in the management of Covid-19 or Cambodia’s ability to respond for what they said “the (Cambodian) health system is weak.”

So far, we can conclude that the advanced health system is not sure to win Kovid-19. A weak health system is not sure to lose to Kovid-19. In fact, Cambodia and many African countries are poor countries and have poor health systems, but the point is to manage / manage to fight them. When I met with (Louise Mushikiwabo,) General Secretary of the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF), and asked her about measures African countries were taking (regarding the fight with Covid-19). She is from Rwanda. She shared me reasons why such and such measures the Government has been taking.

As we see it, the United States, France, Germany (and) other countries, considered to be the technological superpower, have had a large number of deaths. Cambodia, we (might have) fallen into disaster if we did not take the right measures and if the people did not participate. Though the measures might be correct, if the people did not participate, it would not succeed. In this regard, again I thank our Buddhist monks/compatriots for participating in implementing the measures that the Royal Government sets out through the Ministry of Health.

Vaccines in Cambodia Have No Political, Racial, Religious, Regional Tendencies

We have worked hard to find vaccines (to give to the people). I would like to tell you (why) the vaccine in Cambodia (can) be considered the most successful. In Cambodia, the vaccine has had no color there. Vaccines have no political affiliation, no racial divisions, no religious divisions, and no regional divisions. In other words, we supply vaccines to everyone who are present on Cambodian soil. Diplomats (and those working for foreign) NGOs, foreign investors accept the vaccine free of charge. I would also like to clarify why other countries get the vaccine but are still infected. The problem is to make wrong commencement and will always be on the wrong path if there is no correction. Cambodia has set out with other countries as well, but Cambodia has a strong community immunity. This is a point that can provide experience for countries that wanted to understand/know what is the success story of Cambodia.

Blossoming Approach Vaccination Covered 93% of Population

Military battle commanders are easier to command, as we can see where the enemy is coming from, but the battle with Covid-19 is invisible. Countries divide vaccines according to population proportions. Like Cambodia, should we have received vaccines that was proportional to 10 percent of the population and began to distribute the 10 percent in every province and city – each one got their 10% share from that portion, a small number of people – like 1 out of 10, would get the jabs. While nine others did not get the jabs, where could we find community immunity? […]

Cambodia, instead, follows (a different method) that I was the Commander-in-Chief of the fight against Covid-19 […] (I have led the) implementation of the blossoming approach. What is it? We blanketed vaccine in Phnom Penh and Kandal province first. At that time, many provincial governors requested for vaccines for their respective provinces. I argued it would not be a gain. I suggested they waited. While blanketing Phnom Penh and Kandal province with vaccines, (people from nearby provinces of) Takeo, Kampong Speu, Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Cham, and Prey Veng came looking for jabs. I said let us just give them the jabs as long as they come for ones. After that, we vaccinated into any provinces and continued until now, the vaccine covers up to 93 percent of the population.

We are now providing the third booster dose while some have already had their fourth dose. I have already received the fourth dose. I have now placed nearly 4 million other students in the priority dose range. We are not bragging. We are poor in property, but we are not poor in heart and mind. I would like to inform you that for the commencement stage of vaccination, we had only seven million doses. The Royal Government had to purchase 28,500,000 doses more to inoculate people without taking any money. Hun Sen dared do that for the sake of protecting the lives of the people. Jabs given without asking which political party one may belong, while there is unfortunate propaganda from outside for people to evade vaccination for fear of death. But all these games (proved to have no effect) […]

Over Million 12 Doses of Vaccines in Stock

We are still examining whether it is possible to give (Covid-19 vaccine for) two-year-old children? Further study is needed. Now our concern is that we have not used all the vaccines we have. China has promised (Covid-19 vaccine) 20 million doses and delivered 5 million doses. The United States has promised 7.5 million doses (Covid-19 vaccine) and delivered to Cambodia 2 million (doses) so far. They still owe 5 million (dose). Well, once they promised, we must consider them keeping it. With the vaccines we got from Italy, from Poland, from Hungary and from Australia, and from what we bought ourselves, we now have over 12 million doses (of Covid-19 vaccine). That is why we want to move, like for vaccines from the United States, the (arrival) schedule a little later, because we needed to use the 12 million (doses) first. If we cannot, it is unfortunate to destroy the vaccine. we have to think about that and do not just accept.

Vaccines Assistance Used as Stimulant Doses

We Cambodians have reached the stage of “beggars with money for change”. Poland sent a message asking to donate us an additional one million doses of AstraZeneca. Cambodia replied that AstraZeneca has a six-month shelf life. We find it difficult to use. So let the Polish side consider giving us Johnson Johnson or Moderna instead. This is called “beggars with money for change” […] if we do not use it (it is not appropriate while) other countries are in short supply […] now African countries in average have just vaccinated less than 50 percent of their population […] we accepted these donations just for use as stimulant doses. We do not know when Covid-19 will end. We thank every country for offering (to donate vaccines to Cambodia) but we just ask them for a delay schedule. Even if they do not give, we also have to make money to buy […]

Celebrating the Khmer New Year, we have had many holiday makers because we had not celebrated New Year two years in a row. Watching on TV at a few concerts […] from Battambang to Siem Reap, to Sihanoukville, I almost had a heart attack because people went out in great numbers, wearing no masks, and keeping no distance […]

I asked myself whether my decision for people to celebrate the Khmer New Year was right or wrong? After the New Year, all ears are focusing on if there are any deaths due to Covid-19 or Covid-19 relapse? We keep track. We have not seen it. Infection cases keep going down to one digit – 1 (person) and then […] to 0 from day one to day four yesterday. And today is the fifth day that Cambodia does not have Covid-19 infection case. That, however, does not mean we have given up on health care (measures in place) … I have exempted the obligation to wear a mask, but it does not mean that we are not encouraged to wear a mask. This is part of self-defense. Just leave it up to the people to decide for themselves. In the past, we were obliged to wear a mask, but now we let the people judge for themselves whether to wear a mask or not? […]

Asian Development Bank Forecasts 5.2% Economic Growth

Let us look at the socio-economic issues when the Covid-19 crisis arrived. By 2020, our economy shrank from 7 percent in 2019 to – 2.1 percent. An awful fall. However, we have made efforts in 2021. In October alone, according to estimates, we can achieve only 2.4 percent, but due to the reopening of the economy in the last two months of the year, our economy grew by 3 percent. This year, we expect to have economic growth, which, according to the previous year prediction, at 5.6 percent. However, with the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, the global economy has been steadily declining according to IMF and World Bank forecasts. The Cambodian economy is going to adapt accordingly. Once the global economy is in downturn, it affects us. The Asian Development Bank estimated Cambodia’s economic growth to 5.2 percent. The 5.2 percent growth is not bad, though […]

First 4 Months – Tax Revenue Reached 53%, Poverty Rate Remained at 8% in 2019

I am not talking about customs revenue and non-tax revenue. I am just talking about tax alone in the first four months (earlier this year), we achieved 53 percent, which means we earned more than 2 billion USD. A small country earns more than 2 billion USD in internal taxes, not a small thing. Thanks to the economic recovery as taxpayers pay a lot. Customs duties also began to increase, with domestic demand also increasing accordingly. This year we do not think our budget is too difficult. But I would like to say that we also need to feed our 700,000 families, equivalent to nearly 3 million people, for whom the government releases a monthly budget of about 40 million US dollars. The poverty rate, by the standards set by the United Nations, is below the poverty line of 8% in 2019. If the Royal Government does not pay attention to responding to those who lost their income in the Covid-19 phase, how would they survive? Workers have lost their jobs. When the factory is suspended, the government pays US$ 40 (in cash) per person, while the private sector pays US$ 30 – that makes US$ 70 (in total) […]

Low Covid-19 Infection; Industrial Sector Recovering; and 6 M Tons of Rice Surplus

Tourism is the most affected sector. Now I can say that the industrial sector is recovering well. Our export volume in 2021 increased by 48% and in the first quarter of 2022 by 32%, of which exports to the US increased by 44%. What do you concur? Not only existing factories are reopening, we are investing in new factories that need more workers, and there are increased orders. Some factories asked workers to work night shifts. Supply to the US/Europe as well as to Japan has been disrupted as some countries experienced Covid-19 problems. Cambodia is a country where Covid-19 is less contagious, and many countries have placed their orders, and at the same time our agriculture has recorded a surplus of rice. This year we have more than 6 million tons of rice left. More than 4 million tons of milled rice […]

Gold in Mondulkiri; Stamping Tax Exemption

Some people propagandize that the price of oil in Cambodia is the most expensive of all. Those people (should see) what about the price of oil in the United States itself. They deceive people that the price of oil in Cambodia is very expensive, while in the United States, the world’s largest oil producer, the world’s largest oil reserves, the price of oil goes up. We do not have reserves. We do not even produce oil. While oil production was on running, the company went bankrupt. It turned out, however, while oil cannot be produced, gold can. So far, in eight months, we have produced more than two tons of gold. So just keep going. Only one pit in Mondulkiri, (we produced that much,) we have not counted in elsewhere.

Socio-economic issues are challenges that we must address by devising a number of measures to prepare the economy for a lifestyle with Covid-19, and preparing a lot of measures to respond to the post-Covid-19 phase. We start gradually from now. Thus, people’s incomes have recovered slightly with the real estate market. Of course, high-value real estate, such as a house between US$ 200,000 and US$ 1 million is not enjoying the market growth […] now the top sellers are those going for under US$ 70,000 (US). Why? Those who buy a house under US$ 70,000, the government does not tax. In other words, we encourage the construction of affordable housing so that the middle class or the less affluent can afford to buy a home […]

Cambodia and Vietnam Reopen Air/Land Tourism

At the moment, I just went into agreement with the Prime Minister of Vietnam. I just suggested to him that now we should reopen a land tour. His answer was to propose to open both air and land. I agreed to the reopening. Let the two ministers (Cambodia and Vietnam) work together. (Visitors must) get a vaccination letter and follow some simple measures, […] that are convenient for them. We Cambodians do not need take the test while leaving for and coming from the United States […]

For those coming from Vietnam, we do not have a requirement, but when Cambodia enters Vietnam, what is required? Do they need 72 hours test certificate in advance? And until then, do you need to do quarantine? a test? Well, it is a point (to be discussed). If the Vietnamese side has such a need, some of our Cambodians will not go. But Vietnam will come to Cambodia. We also receive tourists. Do not underestimate the tourists. First, do not underestimate domestic tourism. Cambodia benefits millions of domestic tourists. Now every Saturday/Sunday more than 300,000 people visit places […] Cambodian tourists, spend a lot of money […]

For Purity of Wife/Child

Where is Brady Nuy Young? May Brady Nuy Young come a little ahead. Well, you (were the one who) say my wife is Le Dec Tho’s woman. (Hun) Manet is a son of Le Dec Tho. You have accepted the truth and come to have a meal with me. Past stories. Children make mistakes. Children (have) admitted mistakes. Brady Nuy Young slandered my reputation/my wife/children for almost 7 years. But now we live together. Last night we sat down to eat (together). I had something to clear in my mind, so I had an interview with him and figured out who is behind. He has already said it. That is the purity of my wife/children. I must defend it resolutely. If I do not seek justice for my wife/children, would I be a human being? Would be correct to be an animal. If I cannot protect my wives/children, how will we be able to protect the people? […]

Choosing No One Over Another

We wanted more US investments in Cambodia. I will talk below about the relationship between Cambodia and the United States. Now I wanted to tell our brothers/sisters here what is the current state of Cambodian politics. In our Constitution, we must address issues related to permanent neutrality. We do not need to choose between China and the United States. We do not need to choose. Even though you forced me to choose one, I did not choose. We do not need to choose Vietnam to oppose Thailand or to choose Thailand against Vietnam, or to choose Vietnam against China, or to choose China against Vietnam. We have to make no such choice. Let me clarify this point.

If ASEAN Chair Is Puppet, What Are ASEAN Members and Host

[…] This year we are the chair of ASEAN. I come (here), one side is the Prime Minister of Cambodia, a member of ASEAN, and the other side this year is the year that Cambodia is chairing ASEAN. I came here at the invitation from the US President Joe Biden. Some people think that they are using Hun Sen as a puppet. If the ASEAN chair is a puppet, then the other ASEAN members are all no different. It does not just look down on Cambodia, it looks down on all ASEAN. People who live shows saying me a puppet, then ASEAN 9 is that too. While underestimating Cambodia as the chair of ASEAN, you underestimate all ASEAN countries […] for 2022, Cambodia is to co-chair with US President. Anyone claimed Hun Sen was used as a puppet, they meant all ASEAN members are. Our partner, the United States, is the same and (those in) the White House are […]

Three Principles for Indo-Pacific and Asia-Pacific Frameworks Initiatives

Our political framework is in line with ASEAN politics. I should emphasize that any initiative in the Indo-Pacific (and) Asia-Pacific frameworks, we Cambodia would base our position on three principles – first, it must serve peace and development; second, it goes against no other country; and third, the national unity and centrality of ASEAN must be respected. These are the three principles we decide to support or not support within the frameworks of Indo-Pacific or Asia-Pacific initiatives. I have stated to the Prime Minister of Japan why I supported the Indo-Pacific or Open Asia-Pacific Initiative. I have my principles. ASEAN also has its own Indo-Pacific Initiative. Now we are preparing an action plan. Therefore, ASEAN cannot support this/that person by forgetting what its principles are. It is in line with Cambodia’s position.

No Separatism, No Threat to Use/Use of Force in International Relations

Another separate issue is the Russia-Ukraine issue. You really want to know that, but you already know that Cambodia voted (at the United Nations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine), not only did we vote, we co-sponsored and we voted in favor of the decision against the Russian aggression on Ukraine. I hope Russia understands us because we have two main principles here. First, do not encourage separatism, no matter where, Cambodia does not recognize. Kosovo, which was separated from Serbia by NATO forces, including the United States, is not recognized by Cambodia. The Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia recognizes, we do not recognize either. Second, we oppose the use of force or the threat of using force in international relations, especially the sending of troops to invade a country […]

Myanmar Crisis – To End Violence, Provide Humanitarian Aid, Political Dialogue

Another point I wished to make related to the Myanmar issue. Cambodia has strived to fulfill its role as a responsible member and as the chair of ASEAN with responsibility. I visited Myanmar and it was followed by meeting online in January. On May 2, I met with Min Aung Hlaing online to open the door for ASEAN Special Envoy HE Prak Sokhon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as to pave the way for dialogue on humanitarian assistance for Myanmar people in need. What the ASEAN chair wanted at the time was the idea of ​​a five-point consensus reached by ASEAN leaders in Jakarta last April.

There are three biggest aspirations – first, to eliminate violence, especially to promote a ceasefire; second, to pave the way for the provision of humanitarian aid to places where it is necessary so that people do not die of starvation or lack of medicine; and third, to create a conducive environment for political dialogue between all stakeholders, including the multi-armed forces. On the day of the meeting, Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Myanmar, asked the ASEAN chair to speak to other armed groups that have not yet signed the ceasefire agreement.

I appeal to the Myanmar protesters who are planning to protest against me that you can be very confused. Protesting against me are worth proposing to destroy your country. It is not just a message to the Myanmar people in America, a message to the Myanmar people everywhere. Opponents with the current ASEAN chair are worth killing their own people. I also wish to send words to the Cambodian opposition not to take advantage of or depend on the strength of the Myanmar people […] if they have less number of protestors, they should not mingle with Myanmar protestors. If there are not enough, they should just do not come […]

I call on Cambodian brothers and sisters, no matter what they do to us, do not retaliate violently. As a dignified citizen, you should obey US law. Democracy is there, but we must not act in a dirty way, not in a counterattacked manner […] any demonstration against the ASEAN chair is now worth contributing to the killing of its own people in the country. Let me be honest, if you want to die, I do not have a headache, speaking in a way of lack of responsibility. To care for my people gives me enough headache already. I wanted you to stop shooting, I wanted you to have a conversation, I wanted to bring you aid, and if you are against it, you are killing your own people […]

Cambodia-US Relations Reach Historic Milestones

Now I should talk about Cambodia-US relations. How far has it been? And what are the obstacles? First, we should say that the US-Cambodia relationship has reached an all-time high in history. Although it is floating, but let’s observe two issues. First, before 2000, did the United States have its own embassy in Cambodia or not? The answer is no. The United States still rented a house at that time. After 2000, especially after Cambodia achieved full peace, the United States established an embassy in Cambodia. The embassy location in Cambodia is the best location. I would not have given that place if it was not for the US. It was a youth club near Wat Phnom. At that time, the US government gave money to the embassy to buy in Phnom Penh, but not money to pay taxes. I helped facilitate taxes so that the United States can have a strong foothold in Cambodia.

Second, in the history of trade relations, this is the largest trade volume we have. The volume of trade imported to the United States is more than 9 billion US dollars. Now more and more American companies are coming to Cambodia. Ford cars are popular in Cambodia. Medical devices are also increasingly entering the Cambodian market. Many American companies go to Cambodia. Yet, the relations are not perfect. Some misunderstandings remained, and we have to try to continue to work together.

I am so sorry that because of the Covid-19 issue, we could not hold a meeting under the President Donald Trump in March 2020. The Covid-19 exploded the United States had to postpone it until now. We have now found the right time. Better to meet late than to have no chance of meeting at all. At that time, you were ready once in March this year to come. Thank you very much, before I arrived, I saw a lot of TV shows, a lot of posts on Facebook about the welcome preparations. This is also an encouragement, as it makes me (happy) that in the situation is mourning the death of the second brother […]

Cambodia Needs No Foreign Troops but Economic Investments

There are some points that require an explanation. I have explained to the United States many times. That is the doubts about the issue of the Chinese naval base in Ream (Sihanoukville). I would like to inform our compatriots that the Cambodian Constitution prohibits (the presence of) military bases on its territory and does not (allow) the deployment of troops except under the auspices of the United Nations. Cambodian troops are now in Lebanon, in South Sudan, in Mali and in Central Africa. Now talking about Cambodia, what do we need foreign troops to do? That is one way of putting it. Cambodia’s need now is for economic investment, not for the army. I wanted to reduce the army to turn budget into education/health. This is a fact that has happened in Cambodia’s foreign policy, but Cambodia needs Ream port […]

We only have one port. It has a (depth) of 2.7 meters. The day before the Japanese ship came, we had to send out small ships to transport (Japanese soldiers) to the shore. It was left in ragtag condition and it has taken time to earn money to build (what we have today). Our patrol boats today, when in need of repair, previously we had to tow to Vietnam or to Malaysia. Our fishermen’s boats (help) tow to Thailand. I have had this idea (to improve the facility) since 1986. When I became the Prime Minister in 1985, I traveled along the coast from Koh Kong to Kampong Som to Kampot, we then had not established Kep as a city or province yet.

I diligently follow that. I saw that the Cambodian people were dependent on Thailand. Thailand has a repair shop. We should make a repair shop at that place. Our patrol ship (when damaged) was sent to Vietnam for repair. We lack our own space. Now we have (our repair place). The naval command post has to be relocated to another location, and the maritime space communication has to be built on a new island to replace the old one and the old one to be used as a ship repair facility.

Any country that wants to enter is allowed by Cambodia. Previously, the United States entered, France entered, China entered, Japan entered, Australia entered, and Britain also did. We welcomed all. But there was a misunderstanding, and Mike Pence wrote a letter in Washington D.C. I answered and I confirmed this again. Cambodia does not need foreign troops on its territory. No matter where the army came from. In embassies, ​​there only are military attachés.

This morning I spoke with an American Senator who was a woman, and I pointed out that my military attaché was a woman in Washington. Not surprisingly, we also have a military attaché here. The United States has a military attaché in Cambodia. I do not need military skills if I provide training. I went to Japan last time and I also asked Japan to increase the training of Cambodian military students.

Suspension of 2017 Military Exercises Caused Unresolved Confusion

The second issue is related to the 2017 exercise, which was the election year of commune/Sangkat councilors at that time. I told Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh that there should be no exercise in the election year. We also suspended all exercises. There is a misconception that Cambodia has suspended its exercises with the United States in order to do military exercises with China. It happens to be an unresolved issue every day. I do not understand either. I have a headache. I said I want to be friends with America, why is it so difficult? If I wanted to be an enemy, it should be difficult. But why just asking to be friends is it so difficult?

I know the US is recording (me) to translate for the leaders to read. I understand the United States clearly. Since 1991, when I came to the United Nations, I admired the United States very much here. I met in Pattaya about the Paris Agreement and then traveled to the United Nations for the SNC to take the seat. Suddenly, they translated an article that I had spoken for over an hour to the people at one place. They translated it all into English. Now, they maybe those who are working on translation of what I am saying for leaders of the US State Department or the US Department of Defense or the CIA.

I know one or two things about Americans too. I have been working since George H.W. Bush on the Paris Agreement. Then came Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush (Jr), then Barack Obama, then came to Donald Trump. I work from being the youngest Prime Minister in the world to now the world’s longest-serving prime minister. I do not know much English because I am Khmer. At least Joe Biden does not know a word of Khmer and I can speak (English) […]

Kem Sokha Himself Talked about the United States as a Helper

Another thing, His Excellency Sun Chanthol just told me the other day … (Someone said that) His Excellency Kem Sokha’s case is linked to the United States. This morning, I met with the American Senator, […] I told her I do not blame the United States. What is there is His Excellency Kem Sokha said it himself. There is a need for a solution between the United States and Kem Sokha. Maybe now His Excellency Kem Sokha is watching. The day before we met, I did not say that. We talked something else. At least His Excellency Kem Sokha, when my mother-in-law died, he went to pay his respects. Now that my brother is dead, he attended the ceremony […]

Let me affirm this to you that both the court and the (Royal) Government make no accusation against the United States. What happened was that Kem Sokha talked about the United States helping in any way. This is not a Cambodian story with the United States? (It is) Kem Sokha’s case. What should America do? Why had you used my name in that story? That is all. I have not accused the United States of overthrowing. Kem Sokha speaks for himself about tricks to (overthrow) Milosevic in such and such way. As the the case started, HE Kem Sokha’s lawyer submitted another document. The documents he submitted to the court were the same. There is nothing slightly different. Thus, the court documents and the plaintiff ones are the same. There was no cutting and pasting. No one had done anything because the two documents are identical. Let us leave that for the court to decide.

Court to Decide on Kem Sokha’s Request to Going Abroad

We have all said that we should respect the court because the power is divided into three parts: the legislature, the executive and the court. Then some have urged to push the court. I pointed my finger at their face – one side taught me to respect the court, and the other side told me to press the court. I do not know how to do it. If you know how, do it yourself. I need to have my procedure. Kem Sokha’s case is in working. It is up to the court to come abroad. Now he has the right to walk in the country. I just expressed my feelings that asking to go abroad for health check or visiting children, should not be a hindrance. I told him that. But that is not my power […] to decide whether to go or not is the full power of the court. I do not interfere. But my intention is to think that if I am a court, if I am a judge, but I am not a judge, I am just expressing my opinion, please do not understand that Mr. Hun Sen pressured the court to let Mr. Kem Sokha leave […]

Is Revocation of Citizenship and Repatriation to Cambodia Not a Threat?

Now it is time for me to talk about Cambodian people abroad. In the past, I understood the feelings and I would not assume that they would come to threaten you in the land of the father of democracy like this. The problem has been that they said “whoever in the United States supports the Royal Government will face withdrawal of their citizenship to return to the country.” I appeal to the US administration, is this a threat to our citizens living on American soil? I call on the United States Government to protect our compatriots from intimidation. Some say that Hun Sen’s administration is threatening this/that party, but in the past, whoever supported Hun Sen, who supported the CPP, who supported the US government will face withdrawal of their citizenship and send it back to Cambodia. Is that a threat or not? It is time for our brothers/sisters to stand up for their freedom in the United States. I say this, I have an obligation to protect all my compatriots abroad. Why did our brother come to live in the land of the father of democracy and face such threats? Where is American law.

Issue of Crime Committed and Prison-Serving Cambodians in America

I must clarify a point so that (you) can understand. This is also a misunderstanding between the US administration and Cambodia and it has not been resolved yet. The agreement dates back to the time of Hillary Clinton. Any Cambodian who commits a crime in the United States after being imprisoned in the United States are to deport to his/her native country of Cambodia. It is painful that some have committed suicide in Cambodia. Not much, but even with small number, it is a sad thing.

There was another unfortunate thing. The husband made the mistake and was imprisoned. He then was deported to Cambodia. The spouse and children reside in the United States. Seeing this, we proposed to amend the agreement based on humanitarian principles. Unexpectedly, the US administration misunderstood us as a non-cooperative country and opted to impose sanctions on us and offer no visa for senior diplomats, while at the same time, Cambodia is implementing that agreement. We just proposed to amend the agreement, but they called us a non-cooperative country.

We are now interviewing online because Covid-19. There seemed to have only a few hundred left to be sent to Cambodia. You have to understand that. I want to protect our brothers/sisters, but (I cannot because of) American law […] this morning I told the US Senator in charge of immigration reform […] she says she understands that because she also knew about cases involving those from Mexico […] I say that “I ask you to help on that matter.” At least for now, the United States should give back the visa because Cambodia is implementing the existing agreement […]

Relevant Institutions To Consider ID Cards for Oversea Cambodians

Last night, at lunch, I realized something that HE Prak Sokhon had to bring up with the Ministry of Interior. Visa facilitation issues. We have settled it and it means that our brothers/sisters do not have to pay the visa fee. We will give you the seal. They change their passports once every 10 years. When exchanging, please come to the embassy to seal. But there is one interesting thing that needs to be resolved between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a Consular Section, the Ministry of Interior has an Immigration and Identification Division, especially the Identification Division.

People who come here do not have Khmer nationality because they came from a young age or did not have a name on the local list. So how do you get an ID card? Last night, a sister told me that she could do it when I went home. She went to register a family, according to family list. She went to get her ID card and she can get her passport. But for those who have been here since they were young and do not know where their hometown is, what should be done. Heard that you have a certification before becoming a citizen (here).

So we need to find a procedure so that our brothers who are abroad can afford it, because going home to buy land requires a title deed. Now it is not uncommon to return home to build a house (and / or buy a home) as a last resort. But Uncle Mak Horn is not comfortable either. (If) I go to facilitate. Loyal man. His history is all about his aunt. The son of a rich man in Pursat has been engaged to an old groom. As a soldier, he traveled all over the country to please his aunt in Pursat. That is called a sincere man. It has been 52 years since 1970 […]

I entrust this issue to His Excellency Prak Sokhon and in the country may watch live to find any way to facilitate you to have an identity card. But at the same time, do not be deceived, that is the right to vote. If you want to vote, you can vote, but please vote in the country. This is the election law in Cambodia. Voting is not required by the post office. Let this not be deceived by the example of the United States. Remember where the conflict between Donald Trump and Joe Biden started? Starting from the post office, just in America, there is already a problem […]

Some cheaters so far as go around saying that if they win, they will give Cambodians the right to vote from abroad. Let me ask you a question, can you do it, even in the United States? […] if you want to have the right to vote, you have to go and register to vote, which in one year, the National Election Committee, for example, takes three months to check and register those who have reached the voting age and delete the names of those who have died […]

A Khmer-Language Foreign Radio Is Putting Together a Demonstration

Let me send words to those who say I was dead. Here in the United States, I received information that some were celebrating the death of Hun Sen. One of them posted on Facebook that Hun Sen will do whatever he can to stay in power. Please ask yourself, what are you doing every day for. Is it not power that you want? As I am already in power, why I am not protecting it. Only the fools would not do it. If you do not want power, what do you do politics for […] now I know how a Khmer-speaking foreign radio group is preparing for tomorrow’s demonstration. (They were thinking of) how to make scenes and how to pull us down […]

China – a Strategic Supply Source of Vaccines

As of last night, we vaccinated 14,990,030 people, only 10,000 (remaining), it increased to 15 million people, so the vaccination rate is very high. This is a strategy, using China as a reference in strategic supply, and other sources are supporting reference. At the beginning of Covid-19, the first stage (was) the war for masks, […] the second stage (was) for the vaccine. Even with money you cannot buy it. Cambodia’s choice was to set up a strategy “to use China as a strategic reference in the supply of vaccines, while vaccines from other countries are a source of support” […] China gave us 20 million (doses) and 5 million (doses) already arrived […] we ask China to send it by the end of the year. Maybe we can ask the United States to reschedule to later too […]./.

