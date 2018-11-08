Cambodian Civil Servants’ Minimum Monthly Salary to Hit $275 in 2019, Remunerated Fortnightly: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reaffirmed that Cambodian civil servants’ minimum monthly salary will reach $275 and to be remunerated fortnightly effective from January 2019, speaking in the meeting with 408 “A” graders of Bacc II 2018 at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh.

“From January 2019, salaries for teachers and government officials will be remunerated fortnightly so that one does not need to borrow at the end of the month,” the premier stated adding that “the policy will apply to both the public and private sectors.”

Prime Minister underlined that increasing salary is not as easy as what the critics stated. It depends on the country’s economy.

To improve the living conditions of government officials, the Royal Government of Cambodia has set to increase salary twice a year: a 10 per cent increase of base salary in January 2019 and the increase of bonuses in April.

