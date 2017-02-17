Cambodian Cabinet Ministers Approve Two Investment Projects

Source: AKP

The weekly cabinet meeting, held here this morning at the Peace Palace under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, discussed and approved two investment projects in the field of electricity.

The first is the investment project on 230 kilovolt transmission line from Stung Tatai hydropower station to Phnom Penh, while the second is the investment project on an additional 135 megawatt coal-fired power machine in Preah Sihanouk province, said a press release of the Press and Quick Reaction Unit of the Office of the Council of Ministers made public after the meeting.

Besides, the cabinet meeting approved to submit the “Third Protocol to Amend the Agreement on Trade in Goods Under the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Among the Governments of the Member Countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Republic of Korea” to the legislative body for ratification.

