Cambodian Cabinet Ministers Approve 4 Draft Laws

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s cabinet meeting, held here this morning under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, endorsed four key draft laws, according to a press release of the Press and Quick Reaction Unit of the Office of the Council of Ministers.

After listening to reports and view exchanges, the cabinet ministers agreed to approve the draft constitution on amendment to the new Article 34, Article 42, Article 49, Article 53, and new Article 118 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia; the draft law on amendment to the Penal Code; the draft law on amendment to the Article 26, new Article 27, Article 28, Article 31, and Article 32 of the Law on the Organisation and Functioning of the Constitutional Council; and the draft law on licensing for public health.

The first document is aimed to further strengthen full independence, sovereignty, equality with other states, and to strictly oppose to either direct or indirect foreign interference in the internal affairs of Cambodia. It also limits the royal government members to only Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, Senior Ministers and Ministers.

The second approved draft law is intended to include any insult to His Majesty the King as criminal offence, while the third draft law is to ensure the smoothness and consistency of laws as well as the effectiveness of law implementation.

The purpose of the last document is to promote the right to access to pharmaceutical products for public health.

Related posts