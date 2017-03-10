Cambodian Ambassador: Human Rights Is the Tool to Defame Cambodia’s Government

Source: FN

Permanent representative of Cambodia to the United Nations office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Ney Sam Ol reflected the Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General for criticizing Cambodian government regarding human rights.

The statement was made following the 34th Session of the Human Rights Council, held on March 9, 2017, Geneva, Switzerland.

“Human rights issues often become a tool for vilifying the Government reputation, particularly when the periodic elections are going to take place. And we also observe that some entities have applied double standard and selective approach toward the Government when it comes to human rights issues in Cambodia,” ambassador wrote in the statement.

“Unfortunately, we observe that, in his oral Statement, the High Commissioner has chosen only one side of a coin to unfairly paint the situation of human rights in Cambodia in a negative way, which contradicts to what have happened on the

ground,” he said.

“Cambodia remains committed to guaranteeing the individual rights, and freedom of expression. But freedom of expression is not absolute and it shall be executed with responsibilities under the jurisdiction of the scope of law and regulation in force. Thus, one should not hide behind human rights shade to stir instability for one’s own ill agenda,” he added.

The ambassador, meanwhile, suggested that in Cambodia, law indiscriminately applies to all irrespective of political party, other entity, or individual. Law making process, including Law on Political Parties, has been conducted in conformity with the Constitution taking into account international rules and standards.

