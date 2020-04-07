Cambodia Will Not Close Factories, Markets, and Restaurants amid Covid-19

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Tuesday that the Royal Government has no plans to close factories, restaurants, and malls, speaking in a press conference on Covid-19 held at the Peace Palace.

“We have no plans to shut down factories, markets, restaurants and coffee shops but we will ban gatherings during Khmer New Year [in mid-April],” the premier said.

Cambodia has subsequently announced to shutdown nationwide schools, KTVs, clubs, cinemas, museums, gyms, massages and spas as well as banned public gatherings.

As of 7 April 2020, the Kingdom has confirmed 115 cases of Covid-19 so far; 58 recovered in total.

