Cambodia Welcomes Aids, but Never Trade Sovereignty: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated that Cambodia would like to thank all the international friends for supporting the process of restoring and rebuilding the kingdom; however, Cambodia will not trade sovereignty with any kinds of assistance.

The statement was made before Cambodian diplomats and foreign affairs officials at the closing ceremony of the annual general meeting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held at the ministry on Thursday.

“We must continue to safeguard our sovereignty to ensure independent decision-making in order to safeguard our core national interests, peace, and prosperity of our people; we shall absolutely obstruct all attempts to overthrow the legitimate government born from the overwhelming support of our people,” the Premier addressed.

Prime Minister added that at the edge of rapidly evolving regional and global situations full of complexity, unpredictability, and danger, the steering of Cambodian ships requires a great deal of cautious consideration. That is why the implementation of a foreign policy flexible to the geopolitical pressure and intense competitions of the superpowers is crucial to maintain the necessary conditions for peace, stability, and development based on principles of permanent neutrality and non-aligned movement.

“Protecting the kingdom’s sovereignty and independence is our top priority,” the Premier underlined.

Related posts