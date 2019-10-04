Cambodia-Vietnam Vow to Deepen Ties and Expand Trade

Source: FN

Cambodian-Vietnamese leaders are committed to strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade and cooperation in all fields, addressing at a bilateral meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc in Hanoi on Friday.

“The development of Cambodia today owes to genuine support from the Vietnamese army and people. Therefore, we must strive to deepen trade, and expand economic cooperation, investment and other fields from today onwards,” said Cambodian Prime Minister.

The duo also discussed various international issues of common interests and concerns for the mutual benefits of the two nations.

Both pledged to promote bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2020. In 2017, the volume of bilateral trade reached USD 3.8 billion, an increase of 25 per cent over the previous year. In 2018, the figure rose to nearly USD 4.7 billion, up a further 24 per cent.

At the same time, the two sides agreed to promote economic connectivity between the two countries by early completion of the Master Plan on Cambodia-Vietnam economic connectivity by 2030 and the implementation of the signed agreement on the development and connectivity of commercial infrastructure for the year 2018-2025.

Both sides also presided over the Review Conference on Cambodia-Viet Nam Land Boundary Demarcation, which is expected to conclude with the signing of two legal documents to acknowledge the completion of 84 percent of the land boundary demarcation work.

Cambodia-Vietnam noted the remarkable economic and social achievements that Cambodia and Vietnam have achieved in recent years, especially in the political and security stability. In this spirit, the two sides agreed to maintain mutual support and assistance and continue to exchange opportunities for macro-economic management and international integration in the new global context.

Prime Minister Hun Sen departed Phnom Penh on Friday morning to pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, from 4-5 October 2019, at the invitation of His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

