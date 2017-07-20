Cambodia and Vietnam Signs Five Agreements

Source: FN

The Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, arrived Cambodia today for a three-day visit from July 20-22.

After the meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen, Nguyễn Phú Trọng attended the signing ceremony of 5 agreements, including:

(1) a joint statement on strengthening Cambodia-Vietnam friendship and cooperation; (2) agreement on Cambodia-Vietnam Economic Connect; (3) Memorandum of Understanding on Development Cooperation on Power Plant, Electricity Transmission, and Energy Trade; (4) Permanent Disaster Relief Efforts on Land; (5) Memorandum of Understanding between the Cambodia’s National Institute of Post Treaty, Telecommunications, and ICT (NIPTICT) and Vietnam’s Viettel Cambodia PTE., LTD.

