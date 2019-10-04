Cambodia-Vietnam Sign Seven MoUs and Related Documents

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and related documents, aimed at fostering relations and cooperation of the two countries.

The seven MoUs and agreements are as follows:

1. Agreement on Vietnam’s USD 3 million aids to Cambodia for the implementation of a project at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Sihanoukville 2019-2020, signed by Choun Sovann, vice-chairman of National Authority for Combating Drugs, and Đào Ngọc Dung, minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Viet Nam.

2. Agreement on Vietnam’s aids to Cambodia for the construction of a new administrative building for the National Assembly.

3. Memorandum of Understanding between Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance and Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance on custom affairs, signed by representatives of the two ministries.

4. Memorandum of Understanding on the development and connectivity of commercial infrastructure along the border between the two countries.

5. Memorandum of Understanding on the progress on construction and planning of the Cambodian Border Market in Tbong Khmum province between the Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia.

6. The Memorandum of Understanding on trade promotion cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam.

7. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Cambodia with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam on energy cooperation.

Prime Minister Hun Sen departed Phnom Penh on Friday morning to pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, from 4-5 October 2019, at the invitation of His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

