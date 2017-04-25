Cambodia, Vietnam Sign Four Cooperation Deals

Source: AKP

The Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam reached here this morning four cooperation deals to promote the fields of infrastructure development, fisheries, connectivity, trade and so on.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and his visiting Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, following their official talks at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning.

Those four documents include the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint study on the construction of Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway and Ho Chi Minh-Moc Bai expressway, the MoU on the construction project of a centre for voluntary and community-based treatment service for drug addicts in Preah Sihanouk province, the MoU on bilateral cooperation on fisheries sector, and the MoU on the construction of Phnom Penh-Hanoi Friendship Boulevard.

The high-level Vietnamese delegation led by H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse arrived in Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon for a three-day official visit in Cambodia. After arrival, the delegation was received in a royal audience by His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

This afternoon, the Vietnamese premier paid separate courtesy calls on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate, Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, and His Holiness Samdech Preah Akka Moha Sangharajadhipati Tep Vong, Great Supreme Patriarch of Mohanikaya of Cambodia.

This evening, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his spouse will host a dinner reception in honour of H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse at the Peace Palace.

This visit marks the celebration of the Friendship Year 2017 and the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Cambodia and Vietnam and contributes to further elevating and strengthening the excellent bonds of traditional friendship, good neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

