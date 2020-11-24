Cambodia, Vietnam to Hold 18th Joint Commission Meeting at Ministerial Level in Late December in Svay Rieng Province

Source: AKP

Cambodia and Vietnam will hold their 18th Joint Commission Meeting at Ministerial Level on Dec. 22 in Bavet city, Svay Rieng province.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc underscored the importance of the upcoming meeting in their video conversation this evening.

The following is the outcomes of the two leaders’ phone conversation released by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

“On 24 November 2020, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, had a video conversation with His Excellency Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, to discuss ways and means to further promote bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of common interest and concerns including collaboration in fighting against Covid-19.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister congratulated Viet Nam for the successful outcomes of the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, particularly the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP).

The two Leaders expressed their satisfaction on the significant progress of the comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and Viet Nam in recent years and agreed to deepen and broaden the existing close ties in the spirit of ‘good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-lasting stability’.

The two Prime Ministers stressed the importance of promoting two-way trade and investment between the two countries. In this respect, they agreed to task their respective ministries, institutions and provincial authorities to work closely so as to facilitate the travel of the business people as well as to enhance the implementation of the preventive measures to timely cope with the issues, which could eventually happen along the borders of the two countries. The two leaders also reaffirmed the joint efforts in strengthening bilateral cooperation on defense and security and guaranteeing the security and order at the border.

The two Leaders noted with gratification that Cambodia and Viet Nam have successfully contained the spread of Covid-19. Samdech Techo Prime Minister expressed his high appreciation to the Government of Viet Nam for her contribution of medical supplies to Cambodia to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and for facilitating the safe return of hundreds of Cambodian students to study in Viet Nam. Prime Minister of Viet Nam praised the Royal Government of Cambodia for maintaining social and economic stability amidst the global pandemic.

Both Prime Ministers applauded the ratification of the Supplementary Treaty to the Treaty on Delimitation of State Border in 1985 and the Supplementary Treaty in 2005, and to the Protocol on Recognition of Accomplishment of Land Demarcation and Border Marker Planting by their respective legislative institutions. The two Prime Ministers highlighted the importance of the recent exchange of topographical border maps between Cambodia and Viet Nam. Both sides agreed to speed up the procedures to have the instruments of ratification of the said Supplementary Treaty and the Protocol 2019 exchanged as soon as possible. They were strongly committed to resolve the settlement of the remaining 16 percent of the land boundary work, with a view to transform Cambodia-Viet Nam border into a border of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

The two Leaders underscored the importance of the upcoming 18th Cambodia-Viet Nam Joint Commission at the Ministerial level to be convened on 22 December 2020 at Bavet city, Svay Rieng province, Cambodia.

The two Prime Ministers expressed their strong determination to further strengthen cooperation in all areas and support each other in the regional and multilateral frameworks such as Mekong sub-region, ASEAN, ASEM and the United Nations.

The video conversation has been conducted in the most friendly atmosphere reflecting the fraternal solidarity and mutual understanding between the two countries.”

