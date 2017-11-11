Cambodia, Vietnam To End Land Border Marker Planting Next Year

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc pledged to push for the completion of land border marker planting between both countries during the dry season next year, according to the National Television of Kampuchea’s news report.

The two leaders made the commitment during their 20-minute meeting before their working breakfast held in Dan Nang, Vietnam on the sidelines of the Informal Dialogue between the ASEAN and APEC Leaders.

They also expressed their determination to transform the border area of both nations into an area of peace, stability, development, trade and tourism exchange.

Cambodia and Vietnam share a common land borderline of 1,137 kilometres through nine Cambodian provinces of Kandal, Takeo, Kampot, Thbong Khmum, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Kratie, Mondulkiri and Rattanakiri, and ten Vietnamese provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Binh Phouc, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Thao, An Giang, and Kien Giang.

