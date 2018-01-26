Cambodia, Vietnam Committed to End Border Marker Planting in Near Future

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, had this morning a working breakfast with his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during their stay in New Delhi, India.

According to the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK)’s special report, the two leaders discussed ways to further boost the relations and cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam, especially the bilateral trade exchange.

They also expressed their strong commitment to push for the completion of land border marker planting along the common border in this year’s dry season in order to transform the border area into an area of peace, stability and development.

Cambodia and Vietnam share the common land border of 1,270 kilometres, which needs to plant some 314 border markers. The plantation has so far achieved some 84 percent.

Related posts