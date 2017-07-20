Cambodia, Vietnam To Boost Connectivity in All Sectors

Source: AKP

Cambodian and Vietnamese leaders have pledged to further strengthen the bilateral relations and promote the connectivity in all sectors between the two countries.

The commitment was made during the meeting here this afternoon between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and visiting General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, the premier’s Assistant H.E. Eang Sophalleth told reporters.

Both sides agreed to boost more infrastructure connectivity to promote trade and economic exchange up to US$5 billion by 2025.

H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong appreciated Cambodia for her rapid development and congratulated the Kingdom on the successful organisation of the recent Commune/Sangkat Council Election.

H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong also recalled the achievements in the relations and cooperation between both nations in the past 50 years, and informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen of Vietnam’s grant aid of US$25 million for the construction of an office building for the Cambodian National Assembly’s General Secretariat.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to the Vietnamese side for the grant aid, stressing that it is a big gift for strengthening the rule of law in Cambodia.

The Cambodian premier lauded the good relations between the two neighbouring countries and thanked Vietnam for her support to Cambodia, particularly to the listing of Sambor Prey Kuk of Cambodia on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked the Vietnamese side to encourage more tourists to Cambodia and to promote the cooperation between the neighbouring provinces in preventing cross-border crimes.

After the meeting, both leaders presided over the signing ceremony of the Joint Statement on Strengthening Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship and five cooperation documents, including the Framework Agreement between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on Economic Connectivity; the Memorandum of Understanding on “Cooperation on Power Plant Development Project, Power Transmission Connections and Power Trade”; the Protocol on “Permanent Disaster Emergency Action along Land Border”; and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Communication Technology (NIPTICT) of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia and Viettel (Cambodia) Pte. Ltd.

