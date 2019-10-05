Cambodia-Vietnam Acknowledge the Completion of 84% Border Demarcation

Source: FN

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on Saturday morning, signed the agreement to acknowledge the completion of 84 percent of border demarcation.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over this historical achievement.

“This fruitful achievement derives from mutual understanding and common solutions on the ground of traditional friendship and brotherhood,” Premier Hun Sen addressed before signing the agreement at the Review Conference on Cambodia-Viet Nam Land Boundary Demarcation in Ha Noi.

He also considered the achievement of border demarcation contributing to ending the conflict of the two people.

“If we could not conclude our boundary issues, border conflict will continue to challenge the next generation, and that peace and development at borders would not be possible,” Prime Minister Hun Sen underlined.

Both leaders also signed on a new border map with scale 1:25,000, consisting 92 pages, to be deposited at the United Nations, according to Var Kimhong, senior minister in charge of border affairs.

For the remaining 16 percent un-demarcated border segments, both sides agreed to continue to discuss ways to resolve peacefully the issues on the ground of national and international laws.

Premier Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the local authority and people to maintain the implanted complementary boundary pillars, and transform the border regions to zones of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development for the harmony of the two people.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister left Phnom Penh on Friday morning to pay an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, from 4-5 October 2019, at the invitation of His Excellency Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

During the visit, Prime Minister separately paid courtesy calls on H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary and President of Viet Nam, and H.E. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, President of National Assembly.

In addition, the premier held bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and preside over the signing ceremony of a number of documents on promoting bilateral cooperation.

Both Prime Ministers also addressed the opening of Viet Nam-Cambodia Investment and Trade Promotion Conference, held in the afternoon of 4 October.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will lay wreaths and pay homage at the Memorial of National Heroes and Martyrs and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

