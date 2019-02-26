Cambodia Unveils Hun Senomic Policy

Source: FN

At an event that gathered more than 10,000 workers in Kandal Province on 20 February 2019, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that all local and foreign investors are indiscriminately invited to invest in Cambodia under the roof of peace and liberal multi-party democracy.

The current economic policy is Hun Senomic Policy, or a “Star Sirius Policy” that always twinkles, Prime Minister Hun Sen said, quoted by the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

According to the Premier, Cambodia incentivised all foreign investors with the rights to own 100 per cent of their investment without the needs to find local partners or local shareholders.

Cambodia does not limit the amount of profit investors can take out of the country. Instead, Cambodia encourages all investors to continue investing for better returns. This is a special feature of the Royal Government of Cambodia’s Hun Senomic Policy.

