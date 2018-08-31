Cambodia to Have Two New Provinces

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to create two new provinces – one divided from Kandal province, and another one divided from Mondulkiri’s Koh Nhek district and Rattanakiri’s Lumphat, according to the letter of approval dated on August 28, 2018.

Creating new provinces aim to improve the effectiveness of administration, security, public order, local development, and public services.

Currently, the Kingdom of Cambodia has 24 provinces and the Capital City is Phnom Penh.

