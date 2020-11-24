“In the spirit of long-standing friendship and solidarity, and in joining hands with Your Excellency’s efforts in prevention of Covid-19 pandemic, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I would like to provide a donation of two million masks and other medical facilities, the detail of which is attached herewith, to the government of the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar” – wrote Samdech Techo in a letter dated 24 November 2020 to H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Councillor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

Designating HE Mam Bun Heng, Minister of Health, to bring the above donation to Nay Pyi Taw on 26 November 2020 through a special flight, Samdech Techo wrote “with our collective effort, I strongly believe that we will succeed in the fight against Covid-19 and we will emerge stronger together.”

In the same letter, Samdech Techo congratulated HE Daw Aung San Suu Kyi over NLD’s landslide victory in the recent Myanmar’s general election and reaffirmed commitment work closely in bilateral and regional frameworks to bring about more tangle benefits to the two countries as well as greater prosperity for the ASEAN community.

It is worth reminding that for the same efforts, on 16 November 2020, Samdech Pichey Sena Tia Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, representing Samdech Techo, brought two million masks and some medical tools/equipment to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

