Cambodia, Thailand Reach a Deal on Double Taxation

Source: AKP

The Royal Government of Cambodia and the Royal Government of Thailand signed here this afternoon an Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on income.

The signing ceremony was held at the Peace Palace under the witness of Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his visiting Thai counterpart H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha.

This agreement was inked by H.E. Aun Porn Moniroth, Cambodian Senior Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance and H.E. Don Pramudwinai, Thai Foreign Minister.

Besides, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, signed the Joint Statement of the 3rd Cambodia-Thailand Joint Cabinet Retreat with his Thai counterpart H.E. Don Pramudwinai.

